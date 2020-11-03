 Skip to main content
Sue Scherer retains 96th District seat
Sue Scherer retains 96th District seat

DECATUR — Incumbent Sue Scherer prevailed over Republican Charlie McGorray and Green Party candidate John Keating II to keep her seat in the 96th district. 

"It feels good," Scherer said. "I never take it for granted. We've got a lot of exciting things to do in the future. We look forward and see so many good things that can happen in our community." 

Scherer has represented the 96th district since 2012. A retired public school teacher, she ran on the platform of reducing wasteful spending and reforming the Department of Children and Family Services.

Decatur native and Stephen Decatur High School graduate McGorray is a retired firefighter and United States Army veteran, and owned McGorray's Golf and Grille from 2010-14.

"We gave it everything we could," McGorray said. "I'm feeling proud of what I've done. We brought out the fact that there's tremendous corruption in Springfield. That's one of the reasons I got in the race. I don't like what's going on in Springfield." 

Scherer had the most votes in Macon and Sangamon counties, while McGorray won Christian County. 

Green Party candidate John Keating II is founder of Education & Action Together, an activist organization that has hosted Black Lives Matter and educational rallies. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

