The General Assembly adjourned in the wee hours of a holiday weekend. Here’s what you might have missed.
0 comments
breaking top story

The General Assembly adjourned in the wee hours of a holiday weekend. Here’s what you might have missed.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In a special legislative session called in response to the coronavirus pandemic, state lawmakers debated bills through masks and the Illinois House met on the floor of a downtown Springfield convention center to provide proper social distancing.

The three-day session stretched into four and then into the early morning hours of a fifth day, Sunday, before lawmakers adjourned until the fall.

Here’s a look at what got done — and what didn’t.

Illinois' COVID-19 hospitalizations, infection rates drop

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News