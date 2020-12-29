The Herald & Review's No. 3 story of 2020: Economic impact of COVID-19 followed new minimum wage increase

The Herald & Review is counting down the top 10 stories of 2020. What do you think the top stories of the year were? Comment here.
DECATUR — The challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic made 2020 a year to be remembered — for all the wrong reasons — for many local businesses.
In March, when the pandemic was just getting a foothold, the world came to a standstill and many businesses transitioning their employees to work from home.
Only those businesses deemed "essential" continued to operate with workers on site, but with restrictions. Most retailers were closed and restaurants were only allowed to provide curbside or delivery service.
As the weather improved, so did the COVID positivity numbers, allowing more businesses to open their doors once again. Restaurants, still facing indoor seating limitations, took their service outdoors.
Yearlong warnings of a secondary surge in positive cases became reality October, prompting Gov. J.B. Pritzker to once again impose restrictions on indoor dining and limiting the size of gathering just as the winter holiday season was about to kick off.
“It can easily ruin a business,” Cynthia Bond, manager of Wild Dog Saloon in Decatur, said of the the restriction in late-October.
For some, that was the case. The Red Barn Kitchen in the Decatur Airport was among the very first to close, not making through the first wave.
“I think you're definitely going to lose some businesses this time,” Craig "Woody" Wilson said of the second round of restrictions.
Some businesses have decided to voluntarily shut their doors temporarily as they wait out the latest restrictions.
The Herald & Review in mid-October reported that the nationwide trend of mass unemployment proved significant in the Decatur region, according to data by the U.S. Department of Labor. Following the shutdown of businesses deemed non-essential in March, the unemployment rate in Macon County peaked at 15.7%.
But state regulations during the pandemic wasn't the only thing that had local business owners worried.
Employers also had to deal with an increase in the minimum wage, part of an effort by Pritzker to get the pay rate to $15 an hour by 2025.
Wages are set to increase by $1 each year, meaning the new minimum wage will be $11 an hour on January 1.
