The Herald & Review's No. 3 story of 2020: Economic impact of COVID-19 followed new minimum wage increase

DECATUR — The challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic made 2020 a year to be remembered — for all the wrong reasons — for many local businesses.

In March, when the pandemic was just getting a foothold, the world came to a standstill and many businesses transitioning their employees to work from home.

Only those businesses deemed "essential" continued to operate with workers on site, but with restrictions. Most retailers were closed and restaurants were only allowed to provide curbside or delivery service.

As the weather improved, so did the COVID positivity numbers, allowing more businesses to open their doors once again. Restaurants, still facing indoor seating limitations, took their service outdoors.

Yearlong warnings of a secondary surge in positive cases became reality October, prompting Gov. J.B. Pritzker to once again impose restrictions on indoor dining and limiting the size of gathering just as the winter holiday season was about to kick off.