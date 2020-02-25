The March 17 Illinois presidential primary is just three weeks away. Here’s how the late-developing race is shaping up.

In Illinois, the Sanders campaign reports it has held more than 1,500 grassroots events and has thousands of volunteers from various groups such as Our Revolution Illinois, which grew out of his 2016 run in the state when he narrowly lost to Hillary Clinton.

“The fact that this is a second run for Bernie gives him many great advantages. He is a known commodity. People know what he stands for, and he’s got legs in Illinois -- and young legs at that,” Chicago U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia said in a nod to Sanders’ popularity with young voters.

“That’s very beneficial, and that energy he brings to the campaign with the volunteer army that has come together for him and will grow in the following days will be very pivotal."

Battle for progressives

Warren’s brand of progressivism has peeled off some of Sanders’ Illinois supporters from four years ago. That includes state Rep. Will Guzzardi, D-Chicago, and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, D-Chicago, both of whom were Illinois delegates for Sanders at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.