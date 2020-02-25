The March 17 Illinois presidential primary is just three weeks away. Here’s how the late-developing race is shaping up.

CHICAGO — This year’s Illinois presidential primary has the feel of a sideview mirror -- the election is closer than it appears.
Democrats in 23 other states and territories will have their say in the crowded race between now and when Illinois votes on March 17, but the election is a mere three weeks away. Early voting starts in just six days, on Monday.
As a result of the jammed primary calendar, the presidential contest in Illinois has been late-developing, as most of the top candidates have spent their time and resources focused on earlier-voting states. The campaign operations here have remained a speck on the national political radar, and most candidates have not held a rally here in months -- if at all.
No reliable public polling has been conducted in Illinois, and the state of the race here by the time Election Day dawns will be dependent on whose campaign thrives -- and survives -- between now and then. Topping the list is next week’s high stakes Super Tuesday, when nearly one-third of the total Democratic delegates will be awarded.
So far, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has claimed clear front-runner status after a commanding win in Nevada over the weekend. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg remains No. 2 in the delegate race. Former Vice President Joe Biden is banking on a strong comeback Saturday in South Carolina. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s stinging attacks on former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg in last week’s debate have boosted her middling campaign. And Bloomberg already has poured an unprecedented $400 million into his run before his name has even appeared on a ballot.
All of the jockeying — and uncertainty — has many veteran Illinois politicians still sorting out who to support as the nominee to take on Republican President Donald Trump. Some of the biggest names are still on the sidelines and could stay planted there, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.
The race for the nomination is a state-by-state exercise in collecting delegates, with the magic number set at 1,991. Sanders leads the race with just 45, followed by Buttigieg with 25, Biden with 15, Warren with eight and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar with seven.
Illinois is the sixth-largest prize on the Democratic calendar, with 155 pledged delegates at stake. That’s the second-largest total up for grabs on March 17, when Florida, Ohio and Arizona also vote.
Those four states could be pivotal in clinching the race if a candidate such as Sanders is already out to a substantial lead, particularly if that campaign runs the table on St. Patrick’s Day. However, if the field remains muddled at the top after Super Tuesday, the Illinois results could be part of a longer delegate slog to the July Democratic convention in Milwaukee.
Without question, Bloomberg has spent the most money in the state since launching his latecomer bid for the presidency at the end of November, spending millions of dollars on TV and digital ads without competition for airtime.
The New Yorker also by far has the largest campaign footprint here, hiring more than 100 paid staffers, according to the campaign. In addition to his River North state headquarters, Bloomberg has opened a dozen field offices -- four in the city and eight across the state, from Rockford to Belleville.
The next-largest Illinois operation belongs to Warren, who has made early and sizable investments in campaign staff across the country, only to finish third in Iowa and fourth in New Hampshire and Nevada. In Illinois, the campaign has hired more than 40 workers and opened two offices in Chicago and Evanston.
Buttigieg long has had a office in the South Loop section of Chicago, which early in the campaign housed a couple dozen staffers mostly focused on national communications and finance. Many since have been detailed to other states or the South Bend headquarters, with just six workers remaining in Illinois.
Klobuchar also has little in the way of campaign staff on the ground in Illinois but has some top-level aides with ties here, including longtime Chicago political strategist Pete Giangreco. A Biden spokeswoman only identified a single paid state director and declined to say if the campaign had any field offices.
The Sanders campaign officially has 10 paid staff members in Illinois and four offices, but that hardly tells the whole story. The senator’s operation is known for flooding states with workers from earlier contests and marshaling a wave of volunteers to knock on hundreds of thousands of doors.
In Illinois, the Sanders campaign reports it has held more than 1,500 grassroots events and has thousands of volunteers from various groups such as Our Revolution Illinois, which grew out of his 2016 run in the state when he narrowly lost to Hillary Clinton.
“The fact that this is a second run for Bernie gives him many great advantages. He is a known commodity. People know what he stands for, and he’s got legs in Illinois -- and young legs at that,” Chicago U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia said in a nod to Sanders’ popularity with young voters.
“That’s very beneficial, and that energy he brings to the campaign with the volunteer army that has come together for him and will grow in the following days will be very pivotal."
Battle for progressives
Warren’s brand of progressivism has peeled off some of Sanders’ Illinois supporters from four years ago. That includes state Rep. Will Guzzardi, D-Chicago, and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, D-Chicago, both of whom were Illinois delegates for Sanders at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.
“For someone to have so much clarity, so much energy and an incredible vision of how we can reset the system so that it works for people in my community, that’s what really impressed me,” Johnson said of Warren. “It’s one thing to run on a progressive platform, we’re seeing that here in Chicago. It’s another thing to be able to govern on that progressive left, and Sen. Warren is able to do that.”
Johnson met Warren backstage at a Chicago rally in June, during which he introduced her to a packed crowd. The following month he officially endorsed her. Johnson, who as a Chicago teacher is a visible member of the powerful Chicago Teachers Union, also escorted Warren to a West Side picket line to rally with red-clad educators during their 11-day strike last year.
Asked why he backed Warren over Sanders, Johnson cited Warren’s empathy and message that appeals directly to voters’ experiences.
“As much as I believe we have to have an upspring of a working-class movement in America, I also know you can’t bypass people’s experiences every single day,” Johnson said. “The generalizations of what is for all, I get that and I support that, but you have to speak directly to people who have been impacted by it, and that’s the distinction Sen. Warren has demonstrated.”
While Sanders supporters acknowledge there has been some splintering on Chicago’s left, they contend there is a clear difference in who is backing Sanders versus Warren.
Crowded moderate lane
On the more moderate end of the race, the picture is much messier.
Crowding together in the same lane are Biden, Bloomberg, Buttigieg, Klobuchar and perhaps billionaire businessman Tom Steyer, if he continues to spend heavily to keep his candidacy afloat.
Biden started the race as the establishment favorite, and as a result, has 16 elected officials backing his candidacy. That includes Democratic U.S. Reps. Danny Davis, of Chicago, and Brad Schneider, of Deerfield, along with six Chicago aldermen and five state representatives.
After a disappointing fourth-place finish in Iowa and an embarrassing fifth-place mark in New Hampshire, Biden rebounded for a distant second place in Nevada. He’s counting on a major comeback in South Carolina on Saturday, the first state in which the majority of the Democratic electorate is African American.
Bloomberg, however, awaits. The former New York mayor got in the race so late that he decided to sit out the first four states while building a campaign juggernaut aimed at Super Tuesday and the elections beyond.
While the rest of the field spent weeks hunkered down in the early states, Bloomberg has crisscrossed the country appearing in areas found deeper on the primary slate. That included a January trip to the South Side, where Bloomberg pushed an anti-Trump message but made little appeal to Illinois voters.
Thanks to the unprecedented spending, the billionaire businessman has gained in the national polls, cutting into the support of other moderates. A recent NBC/Wall Street Journal national poll showed Biden’s long-held advantage among black voters eroding, with both he and Sanders drawing about 30% support and Bloomberg’s backing increasing to about 15%.
Bloomberg, however, is just starting to face increased scrutiny, including in a bruising debate last week. There, he received sharp attacks for the use of nondisclosure agreements with women who alleged sexual harassment at his company Bloomberg LP and his history as New York mayor of backing stop-and-frisk, a policing practice that targeted black men and Latinos with street stops.
“It’s odd to me that he’s polling better with black voters, because his record is questionable. Stop-and-frisk was a thing that we did not care for,” said Chicago Alderman Roderick Sawyer. “When we start peeling back the Bloomberg onion, I think they’ll start seeing flaws in the logic that he’s had, not just spending all this money to gain access to voters, but the fact that we’re just replacing one billionaire with another.”
However, Ervin, the African American West Side alderman who has endorsed Bloomberg, contended the former New York mayor has shown more interest in the black community than the other candidates. He pointed to Bloomberg’s Greenwood Initiative that has a goal of creating 1 million new black homeowners and 100,000 new black-owned business over 10 years, including spending $70 billion in 100 of the nation’s most disadvantaged neighborhoods.
“That plan was one of the factors that sealed the deal for me," Ervin said. “I haven’t heard anyone else talking about what they’re looking to do directly for African Americans in Chicago or anywhere in the country, other than to ask for a vote."
While the prospect of a Biden-Bloomberg battle looms, it’s Buttigieg who has racked up the most delegates among the moderates. He leads in Iowa, and finished second in New Hampshire and third in Nevada. The former South Bend mayor, however, continues to poll low nationally with voters of color, particularly African Americans, raising questions about his campaign’s long-term viability as the election reaches more diverse states such as Illinois.
It’s an issue Buttigieg has had to address several times in Chicago throughout the campaign.
He drew an overwhelmingly white crowd to an event in one of Chicago’s most historic black neighborhoods. He had to return campaign money raised by a Chicago lawyer who aided in the City Hall suppression of the Laquan McDonald police shooting video. And last month, he took on protesters at a Loop fundraiser who criticized his interaction with the black community in South Bend.
Buttigieg also chose Chicago as the backdrop to give a speech on how he would address systemic racism after facing sharp fallout after the controversial South Bend police shooting of a black resident last year.
With such challenges, however, also comes a level of familiarity, as many Chicagoans have closely watched Buttigieg’s rise in the race after serving two terms as mayor at the other end of the South Shore rail line, two hours to the east.
“I think as the campaign starts shifting to Illinois, you’re going to see him have a lot of support,” said state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, a Marine combat veteran who has endorsed Buttigieg.
“There are progressive blocks in Chicago, but there are also a lot of Democrats who are left of center or closer to center in Chicago, the suburbs and in southern Illinois. In Pete, they will find a candidate with commonsense solutions who can deliver.”
It also wouldn’t hurt if some of the other candidates drop out before now and then, she said.
“I think people should be looking seriously at themselves now,” Kifowit said without naming names. "If you’re in single digits and not competitive, and if there’s no path to victory, you need to be realistic and get out.”