‘This plan does not work’: Illinois House Republicans pan Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening road map

+3 Here's how Pritzker's regional plan for reopening the economy will work Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled a plan Tuesday for the gradual reopening of the state’s economy on a region-by-region basis, but he suggested it could take several months or even a year before the state fully reopens.

Pritzker on Tuesday laid out a road map for reopening businesses, schools and other facilities based on metrics such as the rate of new infections and available hospital capacity in each of four regions. He said the plan was based, in part, on input from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

The final phase of Pritzker’s plan, when conventions, festivals and sporting events resume, won’t kick in until there’s a vaccine, treatment or widespread immunity to COVID-19.

Until then, “the option of returning to normalcy doesn’t exist,” Pritzker said at his daily briefing Tuesday.

Durkin called on House Speaker Michael Madigan to reconvene the House under safety guidelines prepared by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“Speaker Madigan, you set the calendar,” Durkin said. “Mr. Speaker and the House Democrats, get back into the game. Get your head out of the sand, and let’s go back to work.”

A spokesman for Madigan did not respond immediately to a request for comment.