Time to end the time change? Lawmaker says it's worth considering

All of that happened in 2019. The bill has been sitting in the House Rules Committee since November 2019. It has bi-partisan sponsorship in the House, but it is also not among the more pressing issues facing the General Assembly during the coronavirus pandemic. If the bill isn't acted on during the upcoming veto session or in early January, it will die when a new General Assembly is sworn in in January.

Manar could not be reached for comment.

The idea of getting away from resetting clocks twice a year has gained in popularity in recent years. The National Conference of State Legislatures reported this year that more than 200 bills and resolutions were introduced in states to stay with one time standard the year around. Until 2018, none of them passed.

However, in 2018, Florida voted to make daylight saving time the year-round standard. (California voters also authorized the change, but legislation to do so is still pending).

Since then, 12 other states have voted to go to year-round daylight saving time.