Trump frees Rod Blagojevich from prison years early, commuting the ex-Illinois governor's 14-year sentence

In speaking previously about Blagojevich, Trump tied the former governor to figures in the Justice Department that the president has sought to criticize for investigations of the administration.

In August, of Blagojevich, Trump said, "And a lot of people thought it was unfair, like a lot of other things — and it was the same gang, the Comey gang and all these sleazebags that did it."

The president was referring to former FBI Director James Comey, a frequent Trump target who he contends sought to politicize the nation's top law enforcement agency in the 2016 election in which Trump faced Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. After taking office, the president fired Comey amid the investigation into Russia's interference in the election and whether the Trump campaign was involved.

The president's comments mirrored what Patti Blagojevich has said in not-so-veiled attempts to link her husband's prosecution to some of Trump's perceived political enemies.

In reality, Comey was in private practice from 2005 to 2013 — virtually the entire time Blagojevich was investigated and prosecuted. And Blagojevich's prosecution was launched by a Justice Department under the George W. Bush White House.