Trump says he thought of Blagojevich's daughters while freeing former governor from prison early

CHICAGO — President Donald Trump on Tuesday commuted the 14-year sentence of Rod Blagojevich, springing the former Illinois governor from prison more than four years early and writing a stunning final chapter to one of the state's most notorious corruption cases.

The controversial move comes after he granted a full pardon to former 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. Tuesday and more than a year after Trump first revealed he was considering commuting Blagojevich's sentence.

Trump said Blagojevich's daughters have not seen their father outside of prison, and he thought of them as he made his decision.

"He'll be able to go back home with his family after serving eight years in jail, that was a tremendously powerful, ridiculous sentence in my opinion," Trump said in Maryland on Tuesday.

Throughout his first term, Trump had repeatedly dangled the suggestion of freeing Blagojevich, who appeared briefly on the president's former "Celebrity Apprentice" show. Trump often cited what he characterized as the former Democratic governor's harsh sentence while not mentioning the details that sent him to prison — including trying to sell the Senate seat of then President-elect Barack Obama for personal or political enrichment.