U.S. Attorney John Milhiser submits resignation at Biden's request

U.S. Attorney John Milhiser, whose office oversees 46 counties in Central Illinois, has submitted his resignation to President Joe Biden.

Milhiser announced his departure Thursday, just days after Biden asked for the resignations of all but two U.S. Attorneys appointed by former President Donald Trump.

It will take effect Feb. 28.

“When I accepted this position, I knew this day would come,” Milhiser said. “My plan was simple - to do my best each day to make our community a safer, better place, until I’m asked to leave. And, now, I’ve been asked to leave by the Biden administration.”

Milhiser was nominated to fill the high-profile position in August 2018. He became acting U.S. Attorney in October 2018 and was later confirmed by the U.S. Senate via voice vote in January 2019.

Milhiser, a Republican who was serving as Sangamon County State’s Attorney when nominated, had the support of Democratic Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth as well as local GOP U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis, Darin LaHood and John Shimkus.