U.S. attorney’s office gives legislative panel investigating Speaker Michael Madigan the green light to call witnesses, says GOP representative

The U.S. attorney’s office told state lawmakers probing the conduct of House Speaker Michael Madigan it had no objections to the panel calling on Madigan or others to testify, a Republican lawmaker who was on the call said Monday.
The state House special investigative committee launched its investigation of Madigan over the federal Commonwealth Edison bribery case last week. Three Republican committee members submitted a voluntary witness list that included Madigan and several other people who have been implicated in the federal investigation, including former ComEd executives and lobbyists.
“We wanted to check with the U.S. attorney’s office about whether they would have any objection to us calling Speaker Madigan to testify, or calling any of those other individuals who are part of that deferred prosecution agreement,” said state Rep. Tom Demmer, a Republican from Dixon. “And they informed us today that they have no objection to us calling those individuals.”
A deferred prosecution agreement made public in July alleged the utility undertook a “yearslong bribery scheme” in an effort to gain favor with Madigan. ComEd is paying a $200 million fine as part of the deal.
The speaker has not been charged, and he has denied wrongdoing.
The bipartisan six-member committee is seeking to determine whether there are grounds to discipline the powerful, long-serving speaker, who is also the chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party.
Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch, the Democrat from Hillside who is chairing the committee, said during last week’s meeting that before going any further in its probe, the committee needed to consult with the U.S. attorney’s office to ensure the legislators' work wouldn’t interfere with the feds' work.
Welch was on the call with the prosecutors office, but declined to specify what was discussed.
“I thought it went well, I thought it was great,” Welch said Monday of the call. “I’m glad we did it, it’s exactly what I needed, and we agreed to give him a follow-up letter to memorialize the call and he agreed to respond quickly. And then we’ll go from there.”
Welch said the follow-up letter will be shared with the rest of the committee members and be made public.
A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment Monday evening.
Welch has said he’s trying to follow the precedent that was set by the special investigating committee in 2012 that examined ex-lawmaker Derrick Smith’s conduct after he was indicted on charges he accepted a $7,000 bribe.
Once the U.S. attorney’s office issues its response letter as a follow-up to Monday’s phone call, the committee will schedule its second meeting, Welch said.
Demmer said the U.S. attorney’s office acknowledged "that each of us have distinct duties and responsibilities: they in the criminal justice system and we through the House rules.”
“One of the things they were clear about is that they don’t think it would be appropriate for them to turn over their investigation files, for example, or witness interview transcripts,” Demmer said.
The committee’s disciplinary proceeding was triggered by a petition filed by House Republican Leader Jim Durkin. The committee is being asked to weigh whether there “are grounds to discipline Madigan for engaging in conduct unbecoming to a legislator, or which constitutes a breach of public trust including engaging in a bribery scheme and extortion scheme, conspiracy to violate federal and state laws, among other misconduct and misuse of the office.”
The committee would need the support of at least one of the Democratic members to authorize the charge. If it were to do so, another bipartisan committee would decide whether to recommend disciplining Madigan to the full House of Representatives.
Welch said Monday he was unclear what level of participation Madigan planned to take in the process, but that the speaker will be “invited to participate every step of the way.”
