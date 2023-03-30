U.S. Rep. Mary Miller offered support for former President Donald Trump on Thursday evening as the world learned that he would be the first former U.S. president to face a criminal charge.

Miller, an Oakland Republican who represents the 15th Congressional District, characterized the indictment as a political witch hunt.

"Every American should be concerned about this blatant political weaponization of the justice system," she said in a statement.

The charges center on payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of extramarital sexual encounters. Trump has denied wrongdoing and called the indictment "political persecution." Read more about the charges here.

Miller and Trump have previous ties. Days before the June primary election, he endorsed Miller in a hard-fought race against former U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Decatur. Miller ultimately defeated Davis, 58% to 42%, in a district that had supported Trump by nearly 40 points in 2020.

The 15th Congressional District encompasses much of Central Illinois, including all or part of the following counties: Calhoun, Jersey, Greene, Pike, Scott, Morgan, Cass, Brown, Adams, Schuyler, Menard, Mason, Hancock, Henderson, Logan, DeWitt, Edgar, Douglas, Moultrie, Shelby, Christian, Montgomery, Fayette, Bond, Madison, Macon, Champaign, Warren, Sangamon, Piatt, Coles and Vermillion.

Miller's full statement is below:

"The partisan Manhattan D.A. is leading a political witch-hunt to punish Joe Biden’s political opponents instead of getting justice for actual crime victims in the increasingly violent New York City. Every American should be concerned about this blatant political weaponization of the justice system.

"Support for the America First agenda is on the rise because Joe Biden has created crisis after crisis with his attacks on our energy production and border security. The Left claims they stand for democracy, but they pursue bogus investigations to try and remove their political opponents from the ballot so voters cannot vote for the candidate of their choice, which is the definition of democracy! I join many of my constituents in offering my support for President Trump as he fights to defend our democracy from this latest Soros-funded attack on the rule of law."

Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter.

Donald Trump indictment: What will the arrest process look like in New York? Every day, hundreds of people are taken into law enforcement custody in New York City. Former President Donald Trump is expected to become one of of them next week.

What to know about Alvin Bragg, Manhattan district attorney A New York grand jury that voted to indict former President Donald Trump on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter has refocused attention on the Manhattan district attorney steering the case.