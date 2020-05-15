U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis wants to open Obamacare exchange to help COVID-19 unemployed

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis is pushing for more access to health care during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Taylorville Republican, who faces a close race against Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan in Illinois’ 13th congressional district in November, says a bipartisan bill he is backing would provide six months of assistance with monthly insurance payments. It also includes a 30-day special enrollment period for the health care law created under President Barack Obama.
Until this week, Davis has said he would follow the Trump administration’s lead on whether to open up enrollment for the Affordable Care Act. The White House has refused to consider reopening the exchanges while Londrigan repeatedly called for Davis to support a special enrollment period.
In 2015 and 2017, Davis voted to repeal “Obamacare.”
The three-term incumbent said the new legislation is necessary amid “the highest jobless rates since the Great Depression.”
“We have to help people keep their health insurance,” Davis, 50, said in a statement. “Nearly 20 years ago, my wife was in the fight of her life battling colon cancer and I would never want someone going through something like that in fear of losing their doctors or their provider because they’ve lost their job due to a pandemic without an option of getting another one.”
Londrigan, 48, focused on health care in her 2018 campaign. She lost to Davis but drew 49.6% of the vote. The campaign arm of House Democrats chose Londrigan for its “Red to Blue” program, which provides financial and logistical support.
