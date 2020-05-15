U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis wants to open Obamacare exchange to help COVID-19 unemployed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis is pushing for more access to health care during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Taylorville Republican, who faces a close race against Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan in Illinois’ 13th congressional district in November, says a bipartisan bill he is backing would provide six months of assistance with monthly insurance payments. It also includes a 30-day special enrollment period for the health care law created under President Barack Obama.

Until this week, Davis has said he would follow the Trump administration’s lead on whether to open up enrollment for the Affordable Care Act. The White House has refused to consider reopening the exchanges while Londrigan repeatedly called for Davis to support a special enrollment period.

In 2015 and 2017, Davis voted to repeal “Obamacare.”

The three-term incumbent said the new legislation is necessary amid “the highest jobless rates since the Great Depression.”