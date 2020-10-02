U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin says President Trump, newly diagnosed with COVID-19, should sympathize with those who have preexisting conditions

Illinois U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin had a message for President Donald Trump on Friday: Get well soon -- and maintain the Affordable Care Act.

Before blasting Trump’s swift nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court as a crack at dismantling the landmark health care plan, the second-ranking Democratic senator said the health of the president and the first lady -- who both announced early Friday morning that they tested positive for the coronavirus -- is paramount.

“We wish them a complete and speedy recovery,” Durbin said at a news conference at Mount Sinai Hospital on Chicago’s West Side. “Politics aside, this is a moment for us to come together and as we should with every person facing this challenge and wish them the very best care and the very best results as quickly as possible.”

Durbin, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he also hopes Trump takes this time to sympathize with the millions of Americans with preexisting conditions who could lose health care should the Supreme Court strike down the ACA, also known as Obamacare. That starts with ensuring Senate Republicans do not install Barrett on the highest court before it hears oral arguments on the law’s constitutionality on Nov. 10, he said.