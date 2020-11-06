U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth: Time to consider replacing Michael Madigan as Illinois Democratic Party chair, House speaker

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth said it’s time to consider someone else for state lawmaker Michael Madigan’s jobs as Democratic Party chair and Illinois House speaker.

Duckworth, who was a contender to be former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate, is the latest high-profile Illinois Democrat since Tuesday’s election to carefully signal it’s time the longtime Chicago lawmaker gives up his party post, after some key losses at the ballot box.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, of Springfield, in an interview Wednesday on WTTW-Ch. 11 suggested that Democratic candidates suffered this election because of Madigan. On Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said “yes” when asked whether he agreed with Durbin that the state party needs new leadership. As chairman, Madigan has been able to amass a huge campaign war chest that for years allowed him to determine which Democratic candidates and causes succeeded.

Madigan, however, said in a Thursday statement that he’s not going anywhere.

