U.S. Supreme Court scuttles census after Illinois commits $1 million to outreach

While the $1 million expenditure was meant to propel outreach for the last two weeks, IDHS officials said operations to conduct outreach over the next two days are underway and that all money has already been spent.

By law, the Census Bureau must report the results of the census to the president by Dec. 31. According to Banerji, that’s a process that normally takes 5 to 6 months to make sure the data is accurate. With less than 3 months from the end of the count to when the bureau must submit that first report, Banerji said compiling data from self-response is much easier for the bureau to confirm its accuracy than data collected by census agents in non-response follow-ups.

Advocates, lawmakers and government officials across the state and the country have been imploring residents to fill out self-response forms as soon as possible before the impending deadline.

“The new census count ends tomorrow,” Pritzker said at a news conference Wednesday. “The time to fill it out if you haven't already, is right now. The time to encourage your friends and neighbors to get counted is right now, pick up your phone and go to my2020census.gov, or call 1-844-330-2020. It takes less than 10 minutes. Make your voice heard by getting counted.”