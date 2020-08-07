Up to $2,500 penalties for businesses that don't enforce coronavirus rules

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Businesses could face fines of to $2,200 if they fail to enforce rules requiring face coverings and limiting crowd sizes under new emergency rules announced Friday by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The new rules, which will face a bipartisan legislative panel next week, immediately came under fire from some Republican lawmakers and retailers for targeting business with penalties.

Those developments came on the same day that the Illinois Department of Public Health reported more than 2,000 additional cases of COVID-19. There are now 13 counties in the state that are exceeding two or more metrics used to determine if an area is keeping control on the spread of the coronavirus. Sangamon County, which was previously on the warning list, is now off of it. Winnebago County is on the list.

At a Chicago news conference, Pritzker said, "this is a make or break moment for the state of Illinois." He said the new rules are significantly less harmful to businesses than laws currently on the books that provide for misdemeanor charges to be filed and for licenses or other business permits to be revoked.

"These rules are a commonsense way to enforce mask requirements without jumping immediately to the extremely tough consequences that exist on the books today," Pritzker said.