UPDATE: Former Illinois agriculture director 'shocked' he had email, 'disappointed' in governor's statement

Sullivan told The Rushville Times the governor’s office reached out to him Friday and asked if he had received the email. He said that prompted him to search his email account, and that is when he discovered the forwarded email that had originated with McClain.

“I was stunned,” Sullivan said. “I immediately knew the optics and what it looked like.”

Sullivan said he received the email during a very stressful time when he was in the middle of a tough re-election campaign and had just returned from Johns Hopkins University Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, where he learned his cancer had returned.

Sullivan said he believed he had never read the full seven-paragraph email, which included the damaging information in the final paragraph.

“I take full responsibility, and I’m not making excuses, but Mike McClain sends lots of emails, most of which I don’t even pay attention to,” Sullivan said. “I know in my mind and my heart that I did not read all of that email. If I had seen an email that talked about a rape in Champaign, I would have turned it over.”

Sullivan said that when he gave the information to the governor’s office on Saturday, he was told the governor would have to ask for his resignation.

