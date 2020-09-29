UPDATED: Dem Chairman calls talk of Madigan subpoena ‘premature’

“ComEd has acknowledged repeatedly through the agreement that it believed or intended to influence the speaker through its conduct. Whether it in fact … influenced the speaker, whether the speaker was aware of its intent to influence – those are questions that I’m not in a position to comment on,” Glockner said.

Democrats on the special investigative committee – including Welch, Reps. Elizabeth Hernandez of Cicero, and Natalie Manley of Joliet – pushed back on the Republicans’ narrative, insisting that Madigan simply made hiring recommendations.

“So, there's nothing really inappropriate about making job recommendations. But why was ComEd not monitoring their employees?” Manley asked during the hearing, alluding to recommended employees who did “little or no work” for the company, according the DPA.

At a news conference following the hearing, Welch claimed Glockner’s testimony affirmed that Madigan had no personal knowledge of the nine-year bribery scheme.

When asked whether he would support a subpoena of Madigan, Welch said the request is premature.