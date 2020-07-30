UPDATED: Number of House Democrats calling for Madigan’s resignation grows

“I hope he will do the honorable thing and step down,” she said.

On Thursday morning, Kifowit tweeted that she “electronically delivered” a letter to the speaker requesting he step down.

“I write this letter as a legislator who voted for you for speaker in the past,” Kifowit wrote. “The reality is that each time, the vote I made for you was carefully considered. I voted with the view that you would respect and honor the leadership position of the speaker of the House.”

But, in light of the ComEd document, Kifowit said it was clear that Madigan — or at least those he empowered in his inner circle — “did not hold the respect and dignity of the institution of the Illinois State House and the General Assembly as a whole.”

“The actions described in the U.S. attorney’s deferred prosecution agreement by ComEd show that you have compromised the integrity of the office of speaker of the House and undermined the public trust,” she said. “…Therefore, I demand you to do the right thing and step down immediately as speaker of the House. In the event that you do not, and if you choose to seek nomination to this position again, I will vote against said nomination and will not vote for you should your nomination be successful.”