Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leads new Illinois presidential poll, but survey’s methodology raises questions about its accuracy

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leads the crowded Democratic presidential field in Illinois, according to the first poll taken in the state ahead of the March 17 primary.

The survey, conducted by the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, found Sanders with 22% of the support among likely Democratic voters. He was trailed by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg with 17%, former Vice President Joe Biden with 14%, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 13%, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar with 8% and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 6%.

However, the poll, which has a margin of error of 4.5 percentage points among Democrats, relies on a methodology that raises questions about its accuracy.

The survey does not weight its results based on the demographic makeup of Illinois voters, including by gender, geography or race. For example, of the poll’s 1,000 registered voters, 56% were identified as male and 44% female. The federal census, however, shows a majority of the state’s population is female while 2016 exit polling showed the state’s Democratic electorate was 54% female.