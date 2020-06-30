Vice President Tammy Duckworth? She's one of at least 13 women being vetted

Duckworth’s time in D.C. has been marked by several firsts: first woman with a disability to be elected to the U.S. House, first member of Congress born in Thailand, first U.S. senator to give birth in office and first lawmaker to bring their infant to the Senate floor for a vote after the chamber changed its centuries-old rules.

Asked if she ever feels her unlikely story from Bangkok to Baghdad to Capitol Hill overshadows her legislative work, Duckworth replied that, “who I am, my background and my service gets me through the door” with individuals, many of them more conservative, who might not otherwise listen to a junior senator from deep blue Illinois.

She then offered what could be interpreted as a veiled pitch for the VP slot: “I think to truly win this next election, you need to be able to win the heart of the country. And that means you have to be able to talk to folks in Missouri, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan and all those places.”

Her record

During her two terms in the House, Duckworth had few legislative accomplishments, though it can be difficult to break through as a newcomer in the minority party. In the upper chamber, she has made some headway.