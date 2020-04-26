Video of crowded party prompts Gov. Pritzker to warn social distance violators: ‘You’re putting everyone around you in danger’

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A viral video purporting to show a crowded house party in Chicago over the weekend prompted Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to admonish the young partiers who appear to be standing shoulder-to-shoulder and flouting social distancing orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have not seen the video though I did hear about it,” he said. “First, I want to remind everyone that by doing that, by standing together, not social distancing, many people not wearing masks, you’re literally putting everyone around you in danger. They are putting you in danger and, very importantly, all of those people are putting their families and their friends who are not there with them in danger.”

While the Tribune could not verify the authenticity of the video or the location of the large party, other media outlets reported that the footage was taken in Chicago. Some of the youths in the video were wearing Chicago sports paraphernalia; a few attendees appeared to be wearing masks, though none maintained the prescribed safe distance of six feet.