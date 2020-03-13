VIDEO: Pritzker announces all Illinois schools to close amid coronavirus concerns

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered the closing of every school in the state until March 30 starting Tuesday amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

Statewide, education officials estimate that classes for at least 199,000 additional students have been canceled. A spokeswoman for the Illinois State Board of Education said that total is based on schools or districts to voluntarily report their decision to the state.

The governor on Thursday mandated that events of 1,000 or more people be canceled or postponed for 30 days, and asked the owners of all the state's major sports teams to cancel games or play without fans until May 1 as efforts continue to combat the spread of the coronavirus.