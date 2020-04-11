Virtual mental, physical health services announced by state

The state Department of Human Services began an emotional support resource for those feeling COVID-19-related stresses. It is free of charge and anonymous. Those interested can access it by texting “TALK” to 552020 or “HABLAR” for Spanish-language services.

Once a message is sent, a counselor from one of 62 community mental health centers will call and listen.

“We recognize that the mental well-being of Illinois is strained as a result of the pandemic,” Kia Coleman, Department of Human Services’ assistant secretary, said. “... We would like Illinois Call for Calm to be another resource to address these fears and concerns.”

Illinoisans may also send a message to that number with other key words, including “UNEMPLOYMENT,” FOOD” or “SHELTER” to receive helpful information.

Pritzker additionally announced a telehealth program for those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, but who do not need emergency or other in-person care. It is designed to allow residents to recover at home, thereby easing the burden on the state’s hospitals.

Those who call will be connected with a health care worker who establishes “daily virtual visits” and arranges for a wellness kit, including a thermometer, blood pressure cuff and alcohol wipes, to be sent to their home.