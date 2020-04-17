Wall Street agency downgrades Illinois debt after Gov. J.B. Pritzker says coronavirus will blow multibillion hole in state budget

Fitch noted that its rating for Illinois is “well below the level of other states” and reflects a long history of “weak operating performance and irresolute fiscal decision-making.” It’s also a reflection of the state’s “elevated” long-term liabilities, including $137 billion in pension debt.

In addition to downgrading the state’s credit rating, which could result in higher borrowing costs that would ultimately be borne by taxpayers, Fitch changed its outlook for Illinois’ finances from “stable” to “negative.”

The agency improved its outlook for the state to “stable” last summer after Illinois received a surprise influx of tax revenue in April 2019 and Pritzker signed what Fitch at the time called a “plausible and achievable” $40 billion spending plan for the current year.

Fitch projects that an economic recovery could begin in the second half of 2020. However, “should the downturn extend well beyond that point, even if for Illinois alone, Fitch’s assessment of the state’s long-term economic growth prospects could be fundamentally weakened from an already modest level,” its analysis says. “This would pressure all aspects of the state’s credit profile.”