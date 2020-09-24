Want to vote early in Illinois' general election? Here’s what you need to know.

Balloting for the Nov. 3 general election kicks off Thursday with the opening of some early-voting polling sites while election officials across the state begin to mail out ballots to some of the more than 1.7 million applicants and brace for an unprecedented surge in both types of voting because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though election officials will begin sending mail-in ballots to all Illinois residents, only some polling places will open Thursday.
As polling places, mail-in ballots and drop boxes become available to citizens, politicians and voting advocacy organizations have been ramping up fundraising and registration efforts. Election rhetoric also has intensified.
The Democratic Party of Illinois unveiled a hotline and webpage last week to help voters navigate how to cast a ballot. Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan issued letters to local election authorities detailing election law changes.
“We know Donald Trump and his Republican enablers are working hard to suppress the vote and even dispute the outcome of the election, so we are working harder to ensure everyone in Illinois can safely cast their ballot,” Madigan said in a Sept. 17 news release.
The Republican Party of Illinois has been encouraging voters to “get out and lock in their votes early with in-person early voting options,” according to Joe Hackler, a state GOP spokesman. “In terms of directly pushing voters to do that, the various campaigns across the state are taking a lead.”
Adding to the difficulty for candidates is how they should allocate resources during the campaign’s closing weeks, said Kent Redfield, emeritus professor of political science at the University of Illinois at Springfield. Candidates previously tended to focus their resources on voters closer to Election Day to make sure harder-to-reach people get to the polls. The expanded voting window adds a different wrinkle to candidates' calculations, Redfield said.
“Election Day you want your supporters to get out there early so you can focus on the stragglers in the afternoon," Redfield said. "And so this takes that dynamic and spreads it out.”
Voters also may have a lot of anxiety associated with ensuring their ballot gets counted this year given publicity about early voting and potential problems with the Postal Service, he added.
“It’s not going to overwhelm the system but you’re going to have a lot more activity than you normally would,” Redfield said. “There’s no question a huge volume is coming.”
Nevertheless, Redfield predicted “extremely high” voter turnout this year.
“There’s just a lot of energy on both sides,” Redfield said.
Here’s everything you need to know about the start of voting in Illinois:
