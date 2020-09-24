Want to vote early in Illinois' general election? Here’s what you need to know.

The Republican Party of Illinois has been encouraging voters to “get out and lock in their votes early with in-person early voting options,” according to Joe Hackler, a state GOP spokesman. “In terms of directly pushing voters to do that, the various campaigns across the state are taking a lead.”

Adding to the difficulty for candidates is how they should allocate resources during the campaign’s closing weeks, said Kent Redfield, emeritus professor of political science at the University of Illinois at Springfield. Candidates previously tended to focus their resources on voters closer to Election Day to make sure harder-to-reach people get to the polls. The expanded voting window adds a different wrinkle to candidates' calculations, Redfield said.

“Election Day you want your supporters to get out there early so you can focus on the stragglers in the afternoon," Redfield said. "And so this takes that dynamic and spreads it out.”

Voters also may have a lot of anxiety associated with ensuring their ballot gets counted this year given publicity about early voting and potential problems with the Postal Service, he added.

“It’s not going to overwhelm the system but you’re going to have a lot more activity than you normally would,” Redfield said. “There’s no question a huge volume is coming.”