Was former Rep. Luis Arroyo’s replacement appointed legally? Panel takes up issue

The schedule dictating further action, agreed upon by all nine members of the Qualifications Challenge Committee, could render its investigation moot. Members of the panel will not meet to consider arguments presented by Delgado and two lawmakers who filed challenges until March 25 — just over a week after Illinois’ primary elections. By that date, constituents in the 3rd District might have voted to make Delgado the Democratic nominee in a district where no Republican filed to be on the general election ballot.

Responses to the challenge filed by attorneys representing both sides will be issued before the primary.

The protests to Delgado’s appointment filed by House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, from Western Springs, and Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, a Democrat from Naperville, allege Arroyo “had a hand” in choosing his successor despite opting to appoint a surrogate to use his votes.

According to Illinois’ Election Code, vacancies are filled by local party officials, who get a weighted vote in proportion to the number of votes in that district the resigning lawmaker received. As a Chicago committeeman, Arroyo had 36 percent of the votes in that appointment process, which he opted to allow another alderman to cast.