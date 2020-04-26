Washington man faces charges for coughing amid coronavirus precautions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

PEORIA -- A Washington man faces up to five years in prison for allegedly coughing on a person at a grocery store earlier this month, amid precautions over the coronavirus.

Kenneth L. Stone, 25, appeared in Peoria County Circuit Court on Friday, charged with four counts of aggravated battery.

He allegedly coughed on produce at a store on North University on April 1, about two weeks after the stay-at-home order was imposed. It appeared the incident was meant to be humorous.

His case was set for a May 21 preliminary hearing though it is possible a grand jury could hear the case before then.

Peoria Police Chief Loren Marion brought up Stone's case, although not by name, at the COVID-19 daily press conference at the Peoria City/County Health Department on Friday.

The chief used the case as an example of how his department is trying to get compliance from citizens regarding the stay-at-home order and the uses of masks but would resort to arresting people if necessary.

He was released from the Peoria County Jail after posting $200.

Selfies: The face masks of Central Illinois

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0