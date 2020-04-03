WATCH: 1,209 new cases of coronavirus disease reported in Illinois

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 1,209 new cases of coronavirus disease, including 53 additional deaths.
Cases are:
- Christian County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 4 male 50s, 4 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 2 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 female 100s
- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s
- Kane County: 1 female 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 female 60s, 4 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
DeWitt, Effingham, and Jersey counties are now reporting cases. Currently, the state health department is reporting a total of 8,904 cases, including 210 deaths, in 64 counties in Illinois.
The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100 years.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois public health officials are giving their daily update on the spread of coronavirus in Illinois. They're speaking at McCormick Place, a massive lakeside convention center south of downtown Chicago, that's been equipped as a medical facility.
Pritzker initially closed schools and restaurants and bars on March 13, then issued the stay-at-home order March 21. The period was to end April 7, but on March 31 he extended it until the end of April.
Officials on Thursday had announced total cases of 7.695, with a total of 157 deaths.
Because testing is limited and people can spread the disease for days before showing symptoms, health experts continue to urge social distancing measures, frequent handwashing and other precautions, even in counties that have not reported confirmed cases.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
