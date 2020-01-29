WATCH: Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives State of the State address

Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In pleading guilty to bribery and tax charges, Sandoval agreed to cooperate in a widespread public corruption probe. The plea came four months after federal agents raided the Chicago Democrat’s Springfield office.

The new Senate president, Don Harmon, will need to navigate his Democratic caucus through any potential additional fallout from the probe.

“I don’t know if I have ever been more embarrassed than watching the federal government cart cardboard boxes out of the Capitol,” Harmon said of the federal raid on Sandoval’s Springfield office in September. “The chapter is certainly not over, but I think it’s best that Marty Sandoval is no longer a member of the Senate. It reminds us how important it is that we turn our attention to real, meaningful ethics reform.”