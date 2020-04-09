WATCH: Illinois officials report 66 additional deaths, 1,344 new cases of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois health officials are giving their daily update on the state's response to COVID-19.

Pritzker said this is the 32nd straight day that he has given the updates, and he wanted to spend time highlighting positive developments and people who are working to help others.

The governor said case numbers and the death toll are still growing, but there are signs that Illinois is beginning to "bend the curve" so that the numbers grow more slowly.

"It's all of you, the families and individual residents of Illinois, who are making the biggest difference in our fight against COVID-19," the governor said.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said there have been 1,344 new cases and 66 additional deaths in the last 24 hours. That brings the state's total cases to 16,422, with a total of 528 deaths.

She said state labs are working around the clock, seven days a week, to process tests.

"This pandemic is certainly testing the public health system," Ezike said, praising the state's health workers for their tireless efforts.