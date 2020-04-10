WATCH: Illinois reports 1,465 new cases, 68 additional deaths

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials are giving their daily update on the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois.
Pritzker said he wanted to discuss steps he has taken to protect vulnerable communities, particularly black residents, who have been disproportionately affected according to state data.
"Many could have told you what it would highlight long before the data drew the picture," he said. "Generations of systemic disadvantages in healthcare delivery and in health care access, in communities of color and black communities in particular, are now amplified in this crisis."
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said there have been 1,465 new cases and 68 additional deaths in the last 24 hours. That brings the state's total cases to 17,887, with a total of 596 deaths, in 83 counties in Illinois.
"In our COVID-19 data we see alarmingly high rates of COVID-19 in the black population," both in cases and in deaths, Ezike said.
"For people in their 50s, the mortality rate is 12 times higher for blacks than their white counterparts," she said.
The deaths were in the following areas:
- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 female 50s, 7 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 10 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Kane County: 2 males 70s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 50s
- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s
- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
Pritzker initially closed schools and restaurants and bars on March 13, then issued the stay-at-home order March 21. The period was to end April 7, but on March 31, he extended it until the end of April.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
