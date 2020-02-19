WATCH LIVE: Pritzker gives budget speech, aims to boost spending amid calls for restraint

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker must walk a fine line between hopes for additional spending and calls for restraint when he proposes his second annual budget Wednesday after a whirlwind first year in office in which he saw many of his promises enacted.

The Democrat already has promised to boost funding for the states' child-welfare agency by $147 million after a particularly troubling year. An inspector general's report released in January indicated that 123 children who died last year had been in contact with the Department of Children and Family Services.

Pritzker's plan will increase the number of agency employees to 3,056, up from 2,758 in 2018. One goal is to reduce the workload of caseworkers who monitor families that have had contact with the department — for example, where there's suspected child abuse or neglect. Other employees would be assigned to the agency's hotline, which receives calls about suspected abuse.

The agency's $1.46 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 would represent an 11% increase from the current year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}