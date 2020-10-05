Watch now: 5 takeaways from the Davis-Londrigan debate

Health care was the primary focus during an hour-long televised debate Monday between U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan.
The first of two debates covered a slew of topics, including President Donald Trump’s taxes, system racism and climate change, but references to health care and the Affordable Care Act came up multiple times throughout the evening.
Londrigan came within a percentage point of Davis in the 2018 election, and her campaign released results of a poll last month showing their Nov. 3 matchup in the 13th Congressional District to be within the margin of error.
Monday’s debate was presented by WCIA and Illinois Public Media. Brain Mackey, host of “The 21st” moderated the event with questions from Mary Hansen, of NPR Illinois; Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates; and Mark Maxwell, of WCIA. A second debate is planned for 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.
Here are the takeaways in some of the categories discussed Monday:
Health care
Health care has been a standing argument between Davis and Londrigan. On Monday, the candidates were asked health care-related questions ranging from prescription drug costs to abortion. Here is what they had to say.
Londrigan was asked how she would lower drug costs without stifling innovation in the labs. “People are making horrible choices in their own lives to pay for prescriptions,” said Londrigan. “... I want to allow Medicare to negotiate for drug prices directly with pharmaceutical companies.” She said that Davis has “taken millions of dollars in corporate PAC money,” and that he voted against lowering the cost of prescription drugs. “I want to make sure that if people need their prescription refilled they don’t have to make that kind of heart-wrenching decision.”
Davis said the bill he supported would’ve made sure there were 15 more cures. “Our bill would lower costs but let’s look at the facts. We have made sure that generic patents have gone through at historic rates. Medicare premiums have gone down the past two years in a row for doing our job," he said.
When asked about her support for a government-run insurance plan that could result in the potential closure of up to 39 hospitals, Londrigan said her number one priority is to protect the Affordable Care Act. She said she would support a public Medicare option that would “work in concert with the hospitals.” Londrigan pointed to Davis voting 11 times to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Davis said procedural votes do not have an impact on a replacement or on the bill that is passing. “The one vote that counted protected pre-existing condition coverage for every single American because it is personal to me.” Davis’s wife is a 21-year cancer survivor.
Davis was asked about changing his mind after voting in favor of the Trump administration lawsuit that could dismantle or end the Affordable Care Act. He said he did not support a number of items within what he referred to as the “House rules packet.” “The Affordable Care Act, we need to fix it. It is leaving 60 million Americans behind.” He said Londrigan at one point supported changing the bill.
Londrigan echoed her earlier statements on Davis voting against the bill numerous times.
Davis was later asked how he would vote on an abortion bill to codify Roe v. Wade. "I am pro-life," said Davis. "I am proudly able to stand here and say outside of the cases of rape, incest or death of the mother, I want to protect the unborn."
Londrigan disagreed. "I trust women to make their own decisions about their own bodies without the government interfering in those very personal medical decisions period."
Davis responded by saying he doesn't believe government should be in charge of health care. "I want to make sure our health care decisions are done via patient, via physician and via doctors and medical professionals."
Coronavirus
Candidates were asked if they would support a national mask mandate that would require face coverings.
Londrigan said she would support a mandate. She said there needs to be better national leadership and cited efforts by the University of Illinois to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as an example. “Here in Champaign-Urbana, where they have had a unified plan, their positivity rate as of today is less than one-half of 1%.”
Davis said he does not support a national mask mandate and that those decisions should be determined at the local and state levels. “We need to make sure we give our local leaders and our state leaders the flexibility they need to ensure that they are going to be able to get through this crisis as well as they know how.”
Mackey asked Davis, who is the honorary co-chair of President Trump’s reelection campaign, “how much responsibility does the president bear for repeatedly downplaying the dangers of COVID-19?” Davis said he encourages people to follow the Center for Disease Control guidelines. “There is a lot of blame to go around for Republicans and Democrats, but the bottom line is not one time in my seven and a half years as your congressman has anybody come to me and said ‘We need to address a national stockpile issue. We need to work on pandemic response.’ That’s got to change in the future and that’s why I have introduced a bill to create a coronavirus commission to Monday morning quarterback this thing to death after its over.”
Londrigan said that states were pitted against one another because there was no national plan in place. “I want everyone to have access to healthcare.”
Londrigan, in response to being asked if she supports the federal government stepping in to provide more money for rent and mortgage payments, said she hears from people all over Central Illinois who are “stressed beyond belief.”
“People need their unemployment insurance extended. We need it bumped up. We also need to make sure that our small businesses can stay afloat and that means making sure there is more money in the Payment Protection Program (PPP).”
Davis said he helped save several small businesses because of his role in helping create the Payment Protection Program. “Unfortunately, Nancy Pelosi has held up progress on another stimulus to help those who still need assistance.”
In disagreement with Davis, Londrigan said he voted against allowing taxpayers to see how PPP money was being spent. “We saw a lot of that money went to companies that shouldn’t have it.”
President Trump's taxes
The New York Times reported that the president paid no federal income taxes for 11 years and $750 in 2016. Davis, who is helping lead the Illinois campaign to have the president reelected, was asked how this is fair to the working class voters in the 13th district.
“We need to see what the New York Times is actually reporting,” said Davis. “The president and his team have said that what is being reported is not true. They need to be able to have a chance to determine whether or not they are going to be able to respond to a story where they don’t have all of the information.” Davis then cited his work on the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017, which he said “helped spur historic economic growth just before the pandemic began.”
Londrigan responded by denouncing the system and said it is “broken.” “I believe that if teachers, nurses and grocery store workers are paying their fair share of taxes then millionaires and billionaires should too.” She added that large companies, such as Amazon and Netflix, paid nothing in taxes because of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017.
Police reform
In light of continued protests nationwide against police brutality sparked by the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, the candidates were asked what role Congress should play in police reform.
"We have to address what is happening in our law enforcement," Londrigan said. Implicit bias, crisis training, mental health crisis counseling are a few measures Londrigan said need to be considered. "It is about knowing and seeing that racism exists in every corner of our society."
Davis mentioned a companion bill he co-sponsored that would have addressed measures Londrigan referred to.
Supreme Court
When asked if they would support legislation that would expand the size of the Supreme Court, both candidates said they would not support the move.
