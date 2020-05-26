Watch now: A GOP representative wants to remove Pritzker from office. Here's his plan.

Skillicorn accused the governor of “minimizing” the IDES issues.

Pritzker, in a response to a reporter’s question Tuesday, said he is “glad to hear that the representative ... apparently believes that we need to fund state government instead of hollow it out the way he has voted over the course of his career.”

Illinois’ Constitution provides an avenue for lawmakers and voters to recall a governor. It was added to the governing document in 2010 and was an initiative of former Gov. Pat Quinn, said Ann Lousin, a professor at the John Marshall Law School in Chicago who helped draft the Constitution five decades ago.

But there are many big hurdles to getting a recall question to voters.

First, 30 legislators — 20 representatives and 10 senators, half from each party — must sign an affidavit supporting the motion to remove a governor from office. Once officials from the State Board of Elections certify that notice to circulate a petition, voters may weigh in with their signature.

At least 636,825 residents — or, 15 percent of the votes cast in the gubernatorial election — have 150 days to sign the petition for it to be successful. There also must be at least 25 counties with 100 signatures among those on the petition.