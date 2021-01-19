Watch now: Bethany resident reflects on being in Washington during Capitol attack

BETHANY — Bethany resident Neal Marshall said he returned from Washington, D.C., confused by what he saw on the news — images of windows and doors being broken and the building ransacked.
“They were showing a whole different story than what we knew about,” said Marshall, 62.
At least 125 have been arrested in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, from curfew violations to federal felonies related to theft and weapons possession. The raid left five dead and delayed the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory. President Donald Trump, who leaves office Wednesday, is being impeached on accusations he incited the mob to breach the building.
Marshall and his local friends, Gary Clem and Al Rennert, were in Washington for the "Stop the Steal" protest where Trump spoke about allegations of voter fraud. They didn’t believe they were allowed inside the Capitol building and spent most of their time among others outside.
“The ones in the front getting pepper sprayed had backpacks, they had gas masks on and helmets on,” Marshall said. “That’s not your average Trump guy. We were just there to protest.”
They heard parts of Trump’s speech before leaving early to get as near to the Capitol Building as they could. During the two-mile trek, Marshall and other Trump supporters witnessed hostile interactions.
“There were already people up front fighting with the police,” Marshall said. “They weren’t from our group. They weren’t the ones listening to President Trump talk.”
Investigators have said they are conducting a nationwide manhunt for those who invaded the capitol and an investigation has been opened into the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher
Authorities have warned of similar bloodshed at state capitols and in Washington leading up to Biden's inauguration. The chief of the U.S. Capitol Police was forced to resign after the riot.
Marshall’s views that day included people dressed in patriotic clothing, flags waving and women praying. “This isn’t a group that’s going to attack the Capitol,” he said.
The group knew they were not wanted in Washington, D.C., for a protest, according to Marshall. “For a million people there wasn’t one outhouse,” he said. “And they knew there was going to be a giant crowd. We just weren’t welcomed.”
Since returning to Bethany, Marshall has heard positive comments from others.
“A lot of people are glad I went,” he said. “If there’s a negative reaction, people have hid it.”
Although safely home, Marshall continues to worry for his country. He said he would return to Washington, D.C., to support the president and voice his concerns.
“What we saw is not what the news is saying,” Marshall said. “It was truly an amazing thing to be a part of.”
PHOTOS: Midwest capitols tightened security after warnings, but calm prevailed
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR