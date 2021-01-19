Watch now: Bethany resident reflects on being in Washington during Capitol attack

BETHANY — Bethany resident Neal Marshall said he returned from Washington, D.C., confused by what he saw on the news — images of windows and doors being broken and the building ransacked.

“They were showing a whole different story than what we knew about,” said Marshall, 62.

At least 125 have been arrested in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, from curfew violations to federal felonies related to theft and weapons possession. The raid left five dead and delayed the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory. President Donald Trump, who leaves office Wednesday, is being impeached on accusations he incited the mob to breach the building.

Marshall and his local friends, Gary Clem and Al Rennert, were in Washington for the "Stop the Steal" protest where Trump spoke about allegations of voter fraud. They didn’t believe they were allowed inside the Capitol building and spent most of their time among others outside.

“The ones in the front getting pepper sprayed had backpacks, they had gas masks on and helmets on,” Marshall said. “That’s not your average Trump guy. We were just there to protest.”