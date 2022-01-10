 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Watch now: Butler announces reelection bid

  • 0
Illinois-Legislative Redistricting

Illinois State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, makes the case that new legislative maps are partisan as he joins Illinois House and Senate Republicans outside Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's office to urge him to veto the redrawn Illinois legislative maps during a press conference at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., Saturday, May 29, 2021. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP)

SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, announced plans Monday to run for re-election in the new 95th Illinois House District.

Butler, 54, was appointed in 2015, representing a district that stretches from Springfield’s north end to just south of Bloomington and Peoria. However, his district was drastically altered during the once-a-decade redistricting process, meaning he will face a mostly new constituency.

In its new configuration, Butler’s district stretches from Springfield’s north end — where he lives — around to the city’s west side and south side before taking in portions of rural Christian and Macon counties.

95th HD

The 95th House District (dark green) stretches from Springfield to rural Christian and Macon counties. 

“For the past few years, I have fought to keep your taxes low, to support law enforcement, to advocate for a state government that serves the people and to represent the values of our friends and neighbors,” Butler said in an announcement video. “I'm excited about the opportunities that you and I have to make Illinois a great state. There's a lot of work to do. But we need to bring a lot more common sense to the statehouse we've seen over the past few years.”

People are also reading…

Butler said his priorities will be to reign in property taxes and advocate for public safety initiatives, meaningful ethics reform and more jobs.

State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, the minority spokesman on the House Redistricting Committee, calls the remap process "one of the most shameful things that I've seen and (the Democrats) know it."

Butler, a Peoria native, has spent most of his career in politics, starting as a staffer on Capitol Hill in the early 1990s. He then worked as district chief of staff for former Rep. Ray LaHood, R-Peoria, and, later, for Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville.

He also served as director of marketing for HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield for three years.

The district also includes the home of state Rep. Sandy Hamilton, R-Springfield, who was appointed last month to finish the term of former state Rep. Mike Murphy, who resigned to become the president and CEO of the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce.

Hamilton has not announced future plans, but said at her appointment that she would not run against Butler, who is a member of House Republican leadership.

Brenden Moore's 5 most memorable stories of 2021

If 2020 was a year of disruption, 2021 was a year of change.

Perhaps no arena saw more change than Illinois government and politics.

Michael Madigan, the longest-serving House speaker in American history, was toppled by his caucus amid a growing corruption probe. In his place rose House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, who is the first Black person to hold that title.

I wrote several stories about Welch this year, but none was more memorable than when I profiled in late January, when he told me about that fateful question Madigan asked him just a few weeks prior: “Chris, do you want to be speaker?”

This past summer, I also had the opportunity to profile U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, who has gained a national profile as one of the most vocal Republican critics of former President Donald Trump. 

There was also a lot of major policy change in Illinois this year. Not to mention the impacts of policies enacted in previous years, such as recreational marijuana legalization and the Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy. 

Some of those topics are addressed in my five most memorable stories of 2021. I hope you can tell through this sampling of my work that I truly love my job. It's a privilege to tell this state's stories. As always, thank you for reading. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Kinzinger rules out run for governor, U.S. senate

Watch now: Kinzinger rules out run for governor, U.S. senate

On the eve of the one year anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, one of former President Donald Trump's most prominent Republican critics, said he will not run for statewide office in 2022.

Watch Now: Related Video

No progress in Russia-US talks over Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News