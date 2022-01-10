Watch now: Butler announces reelection bid

SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, announced plans Monday to run for re-election in the new 95th Illinois House District.

Butler, 54, was appointed in 2015, representing a district that stretches from Springfield’s north end to just south of Bloomington and Peoria. However, his district was drastically altered during the once-a-decade redistricting process, meaning he will face a mostly new constituency.

In its new configuration, Butler’s district stretches from Springfield’s north end — where he lives — around to the city’s west side and south side before taking in portions of rural Christian and Macon counties.

“For the past few years, I have fought to keep your taxes low, to support law enforcement, to advocate for a state government that serves the people and to represent the values of our friends and neighbors,” Butler said in an announcement video. “I'm excited about the opportunities that you and I have to make Illinois a great state. There's a lot of work to do. But we need to bring a lot more common sense to the statehouse we've seen over the past few years.”

Butler said his priorities will be to reign in property taxes and advocate for public safety initiatives, meaningful ethics reform and more jobs.

Butler, a Peoria native, has spent most of his career in politics, starting as a staffer on Capitol Hill in the early 1990s. He then worked as district chief of staff for former Rep. Ray LaHood, R-Peoria, and, later, for Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville.

He also served as director of marketing for HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield for three years.

The district also includes the home of state Rep. Sandy Hamilton, R-Springfield, who was appointed last month to finish the term of former state Rep. Mike Murphy, who resigned to become the president and CEO of the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce.

Hamilton has not announced future plans, but said at her appointment that she would not run against Butler, who is a member of House Republican leadership.

