Watch now: Butler announces reelection bid

SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, announced plans Monday to run for re-election in the new 95th Illinois House District.
Butler, 54, was appointed in 2015, representing a district that stretches from Springfield’s north end to just south of Bloomington and Peoria. However, his district was drastically altered during the once-a-decade redistricting process, meaning he will face a mostly new constituency.
In its new configuration, Butler’s district stretches from Springfield’s north end — where he lives — around to the city’s west side and south side before taking in portions of rural Christian and Macon counties.
“For the past few years, I have fought to keep your taxes low, to support law enforcement, to advocate for a state government that serves the people and to represent the values of our friends and neighbors,” Butler said in an announcement video. “I'm excited about the opportunities that you and I have to make Illinois a great state. There's a lot of work to do. But we need to bring a lot more common sense to the statehouse we've seen over the past few years.”
People are also reading…
Butler said his priorities will be to reign in property taxes and advocate for public safety initiatives, meaningful ethics reform and more jobs.
Butler, a Peoria native, has spent most of his career in politics, starting as a staffer on Capitol Hill in the early 1990s. He then worked as district chief of staff for former Rep. Ray LaHood, R-Peoria, and, later, for Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville.
He also served as director of marketing for HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield for three years.
The district also includes the home of state Rep. Sandy Hamilton, R-Springfield, who was appointed last month to finish the term of former state Rep. Mike Murphy, who resigned to become the president and CEO of the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce.
Hamilton has not announced future plans, but said at her appointment that she would not run against Butler, who is a member of House Republican leadership.
Brenden Moore's 5 most memorable stories of 2021
If 2020 was a year of disruption, 2021 was a year of change.
Perhaps no arena saw more change than Illinois government and politics.
Michael Madigan, the longest-serving House speaker in American history, was toppled by his caucus amid a growing corruption probe. In his place rose House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, who is the first Black person to hold that title.
I wrote several stories about Welch this year, but none was more memorable than when I profiled in late January, when he told me about that fateful question Madigan asked him just a few weeks prior: “Chris, do you want to be speaker?”
This past summer, I also had the opportunity to profile U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, who has gained a national profile as one of the most vocal Republican critics of former President Donald Trump.
There was also a lot of major policy change in Illinois this year. Not to mention the impacts of policies enacted in previous years, such as recreational marijuana legalization and the Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy.
Some of those topics are addressed in my five most memorable stories of 2021. I hope you can tell through this sampling of my work that I truly love my job. It's a privilege to tell this state's stories. As always, thank you for reading.
A phone call from House Speaker Michael Madigan to Rep. Chris Welch set off a whirlwind 48 hours in Illinois government and politics that woul…
Kinzinger has been engaged in what he believes to be a battle for the soul of the Republican Party. It's pitting him against loyalists to form…
Watch now: Recreational pot made $175 million in Illinois tax revenue. But some aren't happy with the rollout.
Dispensaries did more than $669 million in recreational cannabis sales in 2020, with the state collecting more than $175 million in tax revenu…
Democrats notched many victories during the spring legislative session. Republicans said that despite a new speaker, the majority party follow…
Lee Enterprises journalists examined why Illinois is falling so short in meeting its goals to reduce farm runoff, a problem that has a major i…