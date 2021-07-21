Watch now: Decatur city council taking applications for Walker seat

DECATUR — The city council is accepting applications from residents interested in filling the seat left vacant by Rodney Walker, who resigned from the council this month.

A resume and cover letter can be sent to the city clerk's office at kalthoff@decaturil.gov or by mail or in person to the following address: Kim Althoff, city clerk, City of Decatur, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza, Decatur, IL, 62523.

The city in a statement said: "The cover letter should detail a resident’s experience, reasoning as to why the person feels that they would be a good fit to represent the residents of Decatur and describe the person’s vision for the community. To be considered, interested residents must be 18 years old, a Decatur resident for at least one year and cannot be a convicted felon or have any outstanding debts to the City of Decatur."

Applications will be reviewed by the council in closed session.

Walker in a Facebook post this month said he's stepping down because his role as an elected official "hindered me in several opportunities" due to conflict-of-interest laws.

Walker is the CEO of SkyWalker International Sports Complex. He was elected to the council in 2019.

Call (217) 424-2708 for more information.

