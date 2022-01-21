Watch now: Decatur native enters race for 13th Congressional District

SPRINGFIELD — An attorney with deep Decatur family roots is seeking the Republican nomination for the open 13th Congressional District seat.

Jesse Reising, a former standout Eisenhower football player, launched his candidacy Thursday, becoming the first Republican to enter the race.

The district was drawn by Springfield Democrats, who controlled last year's redistricting process, with surgical precision, stretching from the Metro East region near St. Louis to Champaign-Urbana, picking up the urban cores of Springfield and Decatur in between.

The district was drawn to favor a Democrat — it was won by President Joe Biden by about an 11-point margin in 2020.

This effort "to try to impose one of the establishment insiders on us" is one of the major motivating factors for Reising's candidacy, he said.

"I saw the gerrymander and it offended me because I know that the establishment politics of the Madigan machine don't represent the people of Central and Southern Illinois," Reising told Herald & Review in an interview Friday afternoon.

"So, I'm a sixth generation son of Decatur and this is the community that made me into the man that I am, and made me so grateful for everything that this country has to offer that I've been trying to do everything that I can ever since to get back," he continued.

Reising's story is one of overcoming adversity.

In the final game of his senior season playing football for Yale University in 2010, Reising, the team's starting linebacker, tore two nerves in his neck while attempting to tackle another player.

The injury cost him some movement in his right arm and cost him his dream of serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.

But Reising found other way to serve — first as a civilian contractor in Afghanistan, where he spent five months in 2011.

He later founded a nonprofit organization that helps equip service members with the tools needed to succeed in higher education. He then served as a federal prosecutor and has most recently worked as a partner at Chicago-based Kirkland & Ellis.

Reising's statement of candidacy, filed with the Federal Elections Commission Thursday, did not list an address, just a Decatur PO box.

Though living in Chicago the past few years, Reising said he is currently renting in Decatur and is in the process of buying a home there.

Reising's family has been in Macon County since the late 1830s, later managing the Hotel Orlando in downtown Decatur. Reising's father was a grain processor for Archer Daniels Midland.

Though running in a Democratic-leaning district, Reising considers himself a traditional conservative and believes his message will resonate, contending that "a lot of voters in this district are Republican, they just don't know it."

He referenced Republican Glenn Youngkin's victory in the Virginia governor's race as a template as the commonwealth and the 13th district voted for Biden by a similar margin. The president's poor approval ratings will help too, he said.

"Americans are already 7% poorer this year due to soaring inflation, our children are being indoctrinated to believe that they're either oppressors or victims, China's stealing our intellectual property and the good-paying jobs that go along with it (and) crime rates are skyrocketing," Reising said.

"So I'm running for Congress to bring us back to the first principles that made us great — and those are limited government, free enterprise and individual responsibility," Reising said.

There are currently two Democrats vying for the seat: Nikki Budzinski, a former top official in President Joe Biden and Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administrations who moved to Springfield late last year; and David Palmer, a former basketball player and financial consultant from Champaign.

Budzinski has garnered more endorsements and has raised more money between the two.

