Watch now: Emergency rules create fines for establishments flouting mask, capacity guidelines

Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association, at the press conference said the measure is necessary so that the state does not enter another stay-at-home order or mandate other closures in the hospitality industry.

“If we want to stay on a steady path and keep our progress with reopening, it’s up to every individual to work collectively towards a common goal,” Toia said. “It's simple. If you choose not to adhere to public safety guidelines or house rules at businesses, your favorite restaurants, shops, bars, salons, hardware stores and more will pay the price.”

But Rob Karr, president and CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, in a statement said the proposed rule "lacks common sense and is a slap in the face to the thousands of retailers who have sacrificed so much during this pandemic while actively supporting ever-changing health and safety guidelines adopted by the state."

“… If the goal is to put public health above politics, the administration will amend the rule to focus enforcement efforts on individuals who are not complying instead of punishing and attempting to demonize innocent businesses," he said.

The governor also said the order will be important to enforcing mask requirements at schools.