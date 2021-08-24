Watch now: Former Pritzker advisor seeks to unseat Congressman Rodney Davis

 Skip to main content
SPRINGFIELD — A former staffer in the Pritzker and Biden administrations is running for the U.S. House seat held by Congressman Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville.

Democrat Nikki Budzinski announced on Tuesday she's campaigning for the 13th Congressional District position. 

The Peoria native is a former senior advisor to Gov. J.B. Pritzker and "helped pass a $15 minimum wage in Illinois and expand high speed internet across the state," according to a statement. She was also chief of staff in President Joe Biden's Office of Management and Budget.

The district stretches from Bloomington to Champaign and Springfield and includes areas of the Metro East. Davis, in office since 2013, defeated Betsy Dirksen Londrigan in 2018 and 2020. 

“I've spent my whole life fighting for working people and I'll do the same in Congress. I want to make sure every Illinoisan has access to the same middle-class opportunities that my grandparents did as union painters and teachers," Budzinski said in a statement. 

