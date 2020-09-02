Watch now: GOP forces formation of committee to investigate Madigan

There is no state law that prohibits members of the General Assembly from making job recommendations, Madigan added.

"If Rep. Durkin wants to question whether legislators should be allowed to make job recommendations, I encourage him to be transparent and disclose all of the jobs he has requested or lobbyists he has recommended over the years," Madigan said. "He should also disclose the various actions he personally took to pass the energy bills, both in 2011 and 2016."

Madigan concluded by saying, "I can't identify one thing Rep. Durkin and the Illinois Republican Party have done to help Illinois residents struggling from a global pandemic and weakened economy."

Harris said the process being invoked by the GOP has only been used twice in the past. Once followed the arrest and indictment of former Rep. Derrick Smith, D-Chicago, and the other was after former Rep. Luis Arroyo, D-Chicago, was charged by federal authorities.

"The Speaker has not been accused of or charged with any criminal action or wrongdoing and is entitled to the presumption of innocence," Harris said. "With that said, it is important that we follow the process and provide the petitioners and the Speaker with an opportunity to address the petition."