Watch now: GOP nationally, in Illinois, look to President Trump’s law-and-order message to regain suburban foothold

Trump has repeatedly called out Democratic mayors and governors for failing to use National Guard assets to quell violence. National Guard members have been used in Kenosha in the aftermath of the shooting of Blake by a white police officer.

But Lightfoot has rejected calls to bring in the National Guard, including from a handful of aldermen, saying that the troops are trained in military procedure and not in law enforcement. The Illinois Guard was called in by Lightfoot and Gov. J.B. Pritzker after looting broke out in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody in May, but primarily for traffic control purposes during a shutdown of the city’s downtown.

The law-and-order theme is particularly aimed at suburban women, a key voting demographic that tends to be socially moderate and has been a factor in the growing shift of the region from Republican to Democrat.

Jeanne Ives of Wheaton, a former state representative challenging first-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove in the west and northwest suburban 6th Congressional District, contended the incidents in Kenosha showed the violence has moved beyond big cities.