Watch now: Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces reopening rules for businesses

Pritzker last week announced that restaurants would be able to offer outdoor dining service in the third phase of the plan, which has faced pushback across the state for being too strict, since it was announced earlier this month.

At outdoor tables spaced 6 feet apart, Illinois residents will be able to eat and imbibe outside their homes again during the next phase of the reopening plan, served by employees who will be instructed to wear masks over their nose and mouth, check their temperatures before clocking in and wash their hands for 20 seconds, every 30 minutes. Restaurant operators are being asked to do away with refilling customer beverages and instead utilize new glasses, and serve food using delivery trays to “minimize hand contact.”

Illinois Municipal League Executive Director Brad Cole stood with Pritzker at his Sunday news conference where he announced the new industry guidance and called it a “good first step,” but noted that many municipal officials are “hopeful that additional steps like these today can be taken again soon.”

Local governments have largely been tasked with enforcing Pritzker’s sweeping stay-at-home order that took effect March 21, and municipal officials will continue to give the governor input to “expand and improve upon the recovery plan,” Cole said.