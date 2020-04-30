Watch now: Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s modified stay-at-home order kicks in Friday amid legal and political pushback

In their letter, however, the Republican congressmen wrote that “it is unreasonable and untenable to continue on this course for the duration of the pandemic.”

“The fact is, communities across the state are desperate for a plan to navigate the reopening of business in a responsible, reasonable manner,” says the letter from Reps. John Shimkus of Collinsville, Adam Kinzinger of Channahon, Rodney Davis of Taylorville, Mike Bost of Murphysboro and Darin LaHood of Peoria.

“There is a strong desire among the people we represent to move forward with a plan focusing on balancing our health and our economy. It should not be an either/or proposition,” the congressmen wrote.

Pritzker said he spoke with the state’s entire congressional delegation Wednesday and didn’t disagree with the Republicans “that different areas of the state require different rules.” He said some of the changes in his new order acknowledged those regional differences.

Statewide, the latest order clarifies that garden centers and nurseries are essential businesses and adds pet groomers to the list. It also allows “nonessential” retailers to reopen to take online and telephone orders for curbside pickup or delivery.

However, the new order also tightens some restrictions.