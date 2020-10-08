Watch now: Gov. J.B. Pritzker says state’s recent progress on COVID-19 has ‘cooled off a bit’

As of Tuesday night, 1,679 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Illinois. Of those patients, 372 patients were in an intensive care unit and 165 were on ventilators, according to the state Department of Public Health.

As restrictions on businesses aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 continue to wreak havoc on Illinois' economy, Pritzker said state agency leaders are identifying possible budget cuts that are the “least damaging possible.”

The search for savings comes amid continued uncertainty about federal coronavirus aid to states from Washington, as well as the question of whether voters will approve Pritzker’s proposal to shift Illinois to a graduated-rate income tax.

Agencies are looking at “grant programs, they’re looking at their own personnel and the hiring that they’ve needed to do,” Pritzker said in response to a question about what possible cuts have been identified.

“In fact, in the positions that we really need, there was nobody in many of those positions when I came into office,” Pritzker said Wednesday. “And so, as we’re trying to just build back a government that actually serves people, it’s very difficult to consider who to lay off among those positions. But they are coming up with their own ideas about how to reduce costs.”