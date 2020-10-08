Watch now: Gov. J.B. Pritzker says state’s recent progress on COVID-19 has ‘cooled off a bit’

The gains that most regions in Illinois had been making in bringing down COVID-19 positivity rates in recent weeks have “cooled off a bit," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday, noting specifically that the northeastern region that includes Lake and McHenry counties has seen a reversal after a period of decline.
Pritzker said last week that there were “promising declines in nearly every region of the state,” with the exception of the northwest region, where the state imposed more strict rules over the weekend due to the positivity rate there surpassing a threshold that triggers a scaled-back reopening.
“That progress has cooled off a bit, across Illinois,” Pritzker said Wednesday during a virtual news conference, as he continued to quarantine after one of his staff members tested positive for COVID-19. “We are seeing changes in positivity averages around the state level off, with three regions that were decreasing last week now sitting at a stable level.”
State public health officials on Wednesday reported 2,630 newly confirmed cases and 42 additional deaths of people with COVID-19, and said there have now been more than 6 million tests conducted over the course of the pandemic.
To date, Illinois has reported 307,641 known cases of the coronavirus and 8,878 deaths of people with COVID-19. The seven-day statewide positivity rate currently stands at 3.5%, down from 4.2% a month earlier.
The nine-county northwest region of the state, which borders Wisconsin and Iowa, and includes Rockford, DeKalb and Galena, peaked at an 8.7% positivity rate and was at 8.6% as of Sunday, the most recent data the state was reporting.
The neighboring northeast region that includes Lake and McHenry counties began seeing its positivity rate tick up over the past week, while new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations across the border in Wisconsin continue to surge, prompting a scaling back of that state’s reopening.
On Sept. 29, the northeastern region had a 4.9% positivity rate. It surpassed 5% the following day and was hovering at or just above 5.5% for the following four days.
The region didn’t appear to be in immediate danger of triggering tougher reopening rules, which the state puts in place when a region logs a positivity rate of 8% or higher for three consecutive days.
As of Sunday, positivity rates were lower in other suburban regions -- 4.8% in suburban Cook County and the region that encompasses DuPage and Kane counties, and 4.3% in Chicago.
At 6.3%, the Metro East region outside St. Louis, which has been under tighter regulations since late August, dropped below a threshold that could soon allow it to return to the phase four rules in Pritzker’s reopening plan.
As of Tuesday night, 1,679 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Illinois. Of those patients, 372 patients were in an intensive care unit and 165 were on ventilators, according to the state Department of Public Health.
As restrictions on businesses aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 continue to wreak havoc on Illinois' economy, Pritzker said state agency leaders are identifying possible budget cuts that are the “least damaging possible.”
The search for savings comes amid continued uncertainty about federal coronavirus aid to states from Washington, as well as the question of whether voters will approve Pritzker’s proposal to shift Illinois to a graduated-rate income tax.
Agencies are looking at “grant programs, they’re looking at their own personnel and the hiring that they’ve needed to do,” Pritzker said in response to a question about what possible cuts have been identified.
“In fact, in the positions that we really need, there was nobody in many of those positions when I came into office,” Pritzker said Wednesday. “And so, as we’re trying to just build back a government that actually serves people, it’s very difficult to consider who to lay off among those positions. But they are coming up with their own ideas about how to reduce costs.”
Last month, Pritzker asked state agencies to ready for 5% cuts during the budget year that began July 1, and 10% cuts next year. State agency heads were due to submit their plans for potential cuts by Friday
Pritzker voiced some optimism about pandemic relief to states coming from Washington after the Nov. 3 election.
“I do believe that whoever wins the election, that the Congress and the president are going to have to step up to the plate, although I anticipate that after the election there will be a real desire to get something done quick,” he said.
Tribune reporter Dan Petrella contributed.
