Watch now: Gov. Pritzker's daily news conference on COVID-19

With growing anger over shutdown, Illinois Republicans saw opportunity to send a message in special pandemic session
Illinois Republicans saw political opportunity in the legislature’s special pandemic session, a chance to appeal to residents frustrated and a…
PHOTOS: Social distancing and face masks in the Illinois Capitol
Rep. Darren Bailey
House of Representatives
Rep. Tim Butler
Reps. Jim Durkin and Mike Madigan
Rep. Jim Durkin
Mike Madigan
Rep. Kelly Burke
Rep. Kelly Burke
Speaker Mike Madigan
Illinois Legislature
Illinois Senate
Sen. Jim Oberweis
Sen. Jim Oberweis
Sen. Emil Jones
Senate President Don Harmon
Sen. Kimberly Lightford
Sen. Antonio Munoz
Sen. Dale Righter
Sen. Bill Brady
Sen. Heather Steans
Rep. Ryan Spain
Sen. Jim Oberweis
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Dr. Ngozi Ezike
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.