Watch now: Illinois daily coronavirus count tops 3,000

The daily number of new known coronavirus cases announced by Illinois officials on Thursday was the highest in nearly five months, except for a day in early September when the state caught up on a testing backlog.

The 3,059 new known cases represents the first time the daily count has topped 3,000 since May 14, when the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,239 cases. The department reported 5,368 new cases on Sept. 4, but that was due to a backlog in processing test results.

In addition to the newly confirmed cases, which bring the total number known infections to 310,700 statewide since the pandemic began, officials on Thursday also reported 32 more fatalities. That brings the death toll to 8,910.

The state received results from a near-record number of coronavirus tests in the previous 24 hours, with 72,491 screenings reported for a single-day positivity rate of 4.2%.