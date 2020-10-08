Watch now: Illinois daily coronavirus count tops 3,000

The daily number of new known coronavirus cases announced by Illinois officials on Thursday was the highest in nearly five months, except for a day in early September when the state caught up on a testing backlog.
The 3,059 new known cases represents the first time the daily count has topped 3,000 since May 14, when the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,239 cases. The department reported 5,368 new cases on Sept. 4, but that was due to a backlog in processing test results.
In addition to the newly confirmed cases, which bring the total number known infections to 310,700 statewide since the pandemic began, officials on Thursday also reported 32 more fatalities. That brings the death toll to 8,910.
The state received results from a near-record number of coronavirus tests in the previous 24 hours, with 72,491 screenings reported for a single-day positivity rate of 4.2%.
The highest number of tests reported in a single day was 74,286 on Sept. 19, but there were only 2,529 new cases reported that day, a positivity rate of 3.4%. For comparison, the one-day positivity rate on May 14 was 14.2% because the 3,239 positive results came from just 22,678 tests.
Support Local Journalism
To smooth out day-to-day fluctuations in the data, health officials look at the positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average. The average for the period ending Wednesday, the most recent available, was 3.7% statewide. The statewide rate has been trending upward over the past few days after dropping as low as 3.3% for the period ending Saturday.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned Wednesday in his weekly COVID-19 update that the state’s progress in combating the pandemic had “cooled off a bit, across Illinois.”
“We are seeing changes in positivity averages around the state level off, with three regions that were decreasing last week now sitting at a stable level,” Pritzker said.
Still, the statewide positivity rate sits slightly below where it was a month ago, when the seven-day average was 4%.
Illinois officials have released trick-or-treating guidelines. Here are the highlights.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.