Watch now: Illinois moves toward full reopening, offers incentives to vax up

However, vaccine demand has waned considerably in the past few weeks, down from a seven-day rolling average of nearly 133,000 doses administered on April 12 to just over 71,000 on May 4.

The hesitancy is especially showing up in rural counties, many of which now lag behind the state's overall vaccination rate after at first outpacing more heavily-populated regions of the state in the early months of vaccine rollout.

So, the state is getting creative in its sales pitch by going directly to the population its looking to reach and offering a sweetener to vax up. Beyond announcing the return of the trapshooting championship to the WSRC, Pritzker said it would serve as the site of a vaccination clinic on May 14-15.

The governor offered this sales pitch to the residents of Randolph County, where vaccine demand has waned even as only 27% of residents have been fully inoculated:

"So here's the kicker: You remember when you were a kid, maybe your parents would take you for an ice cream or take you out somewhere after you had to do something that you didn't really want to do?" the governor asked rhetorically.