Watch now: Illinois moves toward full reopening, offers incentives to vax up

If personal health isn't reason enough to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Illinois is sweetening the pot with Gov. J.B. Pritzker, speaking at separate events across the state Tuesday, teasing the return to normal life.
That morning, the governor and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the return of the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place. The annual event, the largest auto show in the nation, is slated to return in mid-July. It would be the first major convention held in the city since the start of the pandemic.
That afternoon at the Worldwide Shooting and Recreation Complex in downstate Sparta, Pritzker announced the return of the Amateur Trapshooting Association Grand American World Trapshooting Championships, the largest event of its kind, in early August.
Lightfoot has set a target of fully reopening the city by the Fourth of July.
“At least on the trajectory that we’re on now, it looks like that we will be on a very similar timeline,” Pritzker said. “I want to make sure though that … I emphasize something that the mayor said which is, we can’t predict the future, and this virus has proven to be very challenging.”
Illinois has made significant strides in its vaccination efforts, with one in three state residents now fully inoculated. Two-thirds of those 65 and older are now fully vaccinated and nearly 85% have received at least one dose. More than 60% of those 18 and older have received at least one dose.
However, vaccine demand has waned considerably in the past few weeks, down from a seven-day rolling average of nearly 133,000 doses administered on April 12 to just over 71,000 on May 4.
The hesitancy is especially showing up in rural counties, many of which now lag behind the state's overall vaccination rate after at first outpacing more heavily-populated regions of the state in the early months of vaccine rollout.
So, the state is getting creative in its sales pitch by going directly to the population its looking to reach and offering a sweetener to vax up. Beyond announcing the return of the trapshooting championship to the WSRC, Pritzker said it would serve as the site of a vaccination clinic on May 14-15.
The governor offered this sales pitch to the residents of Randolph County, where vaccine demand has waned even as only 27% of residents have been fully inoculated:
"So here's the kicker: You remember when you were a kid, maybe your parents would take you for an ice cream or take you out somewhere after you had to do something that you didn't really want to do?" the governor asked rhetorically.
Thanks to the success of our vaccination campaign and our mitigation efforts, I'm exited to welcome back the @shoot_ata Grand American World Trapshooting Championships for its full program this summer.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 4, 2021
"Well, hats off to mom and dad, but the state of Illinois is going to do you one better," he continued. "If you come and get vaccinated at the World Shooting Recreational Complex vax site, which is already completely free, you'll get 100 free targets of trap, skeet or sporting clays, anytime before the end of October. So, that should be incentive, I hope, for everybody."
You read that right. The state of Illinois is offering free targets to those who show up to the free clinic to receive a one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The trap, skeet or sporting clay targets are valued at $26 to $35 per 100.
"We need people to step up and get vaccinated and we're trying to make it as convenient as possible for everybody," Pritzker said. It's not too late to join those who have been vaccinated. If you haven't gotten vaccinated yet, here's another easy thing that you can do."
It's clear the state — and country, for that matter — is entering a new phase of the vaccine rollout. Now that most folks eager to receive the vaccine have been jabbed, it's time to get harder-to-reach populations that will be necessary to vaccinate if there's hope of reaching herd immunity.
Another example of this carrot approach to encouraging vaccination was the announcement earlier this week that the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum will offer free admission to those vaccinated against COVID-19.
These are just a few examples. There will likely be more to emerge in the coming weeks as the state attempts to move towards a full reopening.
Though Illinois' vaccination rate is significantly higher than India's, the country's recent struggle against COVID-19 showcases the danger of letting COVID-19 linger, especially with several variants circulating.
Local Republicans who joined Pritzker in Sparta agreed, saying that the vaccine was a ticket back to normalcy.
"If you want to get rid of the mask, get a vaccine," said state Rep. David Friess, R-Red Bud. "Everybody that I talk to wants to 'get back to normal.' The way they're going to we're going to do that is get vaccinated. I cannot stress that enough."
Pritzker said earlier this week that Illinois could enter a less-restrictive bridge phase as early as next week. This could possibly set up a full reopening by mid-June if COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations remain manageable.
"We're very close, things are getting better," Pritzker said. "I think people are feeling it. The more people that get vaccinated, though, the better off we all will be because that, above all, is what keeps people who get COVID from ending up in the hospital."
State bill backlog down to $3.5 billion
At the height of the state's budget impasse in 2016, its backlog of unpaid bills mounted to $16.7 billion.
As of Tuesday, it was less than $3.5 billion, which is close to being within a 30-day pay cycle common in private industry. The oldest bills, according to Comptroller Susana Mendoza's office, are dated April 26.
“Today’s achievement is the result of diligent daily management of the state’s cash flow by my office, supported by state agencies that now provide monthly updates on the number of bills and late payment interest penalties they are holding at their offices.”
It's a remarkable achievement. However, it could be short-lived as the state continues to deal with a structural budget deficit that will present challenges for years to come.
The backlog could balloon to more than $33 billion by 2026, according to projections from the governor’s office.
But, take the good news where you can, right?
